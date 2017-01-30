Waco police asking for public's help to ID bank robbery suspect Read Story Brandon Gray
Officials said the suspect, described as being a black male, walked up to the teller and handed a demand-note stating he was armed. The suspect is described about 5'10", 170 pounds, average to muscular build, unshaven, and between the ages of 25 to 30. He was wearing a gray sweater type top, dark jeans and white tennis shoes.
