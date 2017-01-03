Waco man indicted on fleeing, gun charges

A four-time felon who authorities say led police on a 15-minute chase in October before he sought shelter in someone else's apartment was indicted as a habitual offender Wednesday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Lemytrick Tarod Proctor, 32, on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

