Waco library to start monthly Sensory-Friendly Matinee

Barbara Frank, the South Waco Library branch manager, is launching Sensory-Friendly Matinee, a movie time to give special-needs children a venue where they don't have to worry about remaining perfectly still and quiet in a dark and loud theater. Sensory-friendly activities at libraries are part of a growing trend across the country, and this will be the second monthly sensory-friendly activity at Waco libraries.

