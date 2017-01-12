Waco immigrants brace for unknowns with new administration
Nick and Eloisa Haynes with their son, Bellamy, 1. Eloisa was brought here from Mexico when she was 13. She has a green card but no shot at citizenship. Waco immigrants and their advocates are bracing for the presidency of an anti-immigration hardliner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Baybeh
|8,001
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec '16
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec '16
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC