Waco economic index slips slightly

Home and auto sales continued to purr in November, but general spending and home construction took a nosedive, causing the Greater Waco Economic Index to decline for the month compared to October's all-time high, Amarillo-based economist Karr Ingham reported this week. A total of 180 homes changed hands in November, a 14 percent increase from the same month in 2015, "and the year-to-date total remains well into record territory, up by nearly 5 percent compared to the first 11 months" of last year, Ingham said.

