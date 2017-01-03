Waco economic index slips slightly

Waco economic index slips slightly

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Home and auto sales continued to purr in November, but general spending and home construction took a nosedive, causing the Greater Waco Economic Index to decline for the month compared to October's all-time high, Amarillo-based economist Karr Ingham reported this week. A total of 180 homes changed hands in November, a 14 percent increase from the same month in 2015, "and the year-to-date total remains well into record territory, up by nearly 5 percent compared to the first 11 months" of last year, Ingham said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Tue Baybeh 7,946
Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11) Dec 20 Carol 2
To All You Trump Supporters Dec 14 Lucille Ball Gag ... 5
News Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ... Dec 14 cosmo 6
News City sees increase in millennial population Nov '16 Doesntmatterdoe 2
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) Nov '16 Dutchess 50
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) Nov '16 SUZY Q 41
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,634 • Total comments across all topics: 277,616,873

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC