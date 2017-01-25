Waco economic index ends 2016 on high note
The housing sector, including home sales and home construction, created the most good news for the Waco economy during 2016, a year that also saw a sizable increase in spending on automobiles and on stays in local lodging establishments, according to Amarillo-based economist Karr Ingham in his December snapshot of local trends. A total of 2,721 existing homes changed hands last year, a 5 percent increase from 2015, and builders took out 409 permits to erect new homes in Waco, an 8 percent jump from the year before, Ingham said.
