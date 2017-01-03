Waco couple rewarded for risk with sub...

Chip Gaines admits he and his wife, Joanna, suffered a few insecurities about placing a housing subdivision in the heart of Waco and not in the exploding areas of Hewitt and China Spring. But Bill Falco, Waco's planning director, said the city wants developers to take on the sometimes difficult task of building on vacant land tucked away here and there, in a process he described as "infill."

