Waco couple rewarded for risk with sub...
Chip Gaines admits he and his wife, Joanna, suffered a few insecurities about placing a housing subdivision in the heart of Waco and not in the exploding areas of Hewitt and China Spring. But Bill Falco, Waco's planning director, said the city wants developers to take on the sometimes difficult task of building on vacant land tucked away here and there, in a process he described as "infill."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|16 min
|Wang
|997
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Jan 3
|Baybeh
|7,946
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec 14
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC