Waco connections in Oscar nominations
The nominations for this year's Academy Awards came out this morning and some Waco residents found additional reasons to cheer. The big winner was the musical "La La Land," which had a tidal wave of 14 nominations - the most since "All About Eve" and "Titanic."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Appalled
|8,082
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Jan 20
|Mike
|6
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Carol
|2
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC