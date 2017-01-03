Waco Central Library offering free weekly yoga sessions
Waco Central Library is offering a lunchtime yoga session for those seeking solace from the downtown rat-race or just as a cure for a bad case of the Mondays. Nom Nom Namaste Yoga Lunch Break is a free program being offered by the Waco-McLennan County Library at the Central Library branch in downtown Waco.
