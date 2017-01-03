Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 8, 2017
Baylor University's Center for Healthy Living, in partnership with the Waco Family Medicine Residency Program, is offering free health and fitness assessments to the general public. Assessments will include a physician screening, a blood panel, body composition and bone density screening, an exercise test to determine cardiovascular fitness and pulmonary function, and an evaluation of flexibility and musculoskeletal fitness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Baybeh
|7,969
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec 14
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC