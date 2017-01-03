Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 8, 2017

Baylor University's Center for Healthy Living, in partnership with the Waco Family Medicine Residency Program, is offering free health and fitness assessments to the general public. Assessments will include a physician screening, a blood panel, body composition and bone density screening, an exercise test to determine cardiovascular fitness and pulmonary function, and an evaluation of flexibility and musculoskeletal fitness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.