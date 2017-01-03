Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 7, 2017

The Waco-McLennan County Library will hold a sensory-friendly matinee screening of the movie "Mary Poppins" at 2 p.m. Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2727 S. 18th St. The lights won't be turned too low and the volume will be set to avoid extremes throughout the show. There won't be any pressure to be perfectly still and quiet and everyone is encouraged to bring pillows and blankets to get comfortable.

