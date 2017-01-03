Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 5, 2017

Mission Waco will have its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Program and Day of Service starting at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 16 in the Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St. After the program, there will be a "soul food lunch" program for adults and youth, which will include dialogue about racial reconciliation in our nation and city. After lunch, registered groups will go throughout the community from 1:15 to 3:30 p.m. to participate in work projects.

