Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 4, 2017
The Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive, will present "Almost, Maine" at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27-28 and Feb. 2-4. The Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of Waco will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room of the West Waco Library and Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd. Baylor University history professor T. Michael Parrish will present "The Borders of the Republic of Texas and the Santa Fe Expedition."
