Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 30, 2017
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth will present a free SKYWARN severe weather training class Saturday at the McLennan Community College Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Road. The event will include a basic program from 9 a.m. to noon, with an advanced spotter training class to follow from 1 to 4:30 p.m. This year's program, open to organized storm spotters and anyone with an interest in severe weather, will cover thunderstorm formation, ingredients and features associated with severe and non-severe storms.
