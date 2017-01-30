Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 30, 2017

Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 30, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth will present a free SKYWARN severe weather training class Saturday at the McLennan Community College Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Road. The event will include a basic program from 9 a.m. to noon, with an advanced spotter training class to follow from 1 to 4:30 p.m. This year's program, open to organized storm spotters and anyone with an interest in severe weather, will cover thunderstorm formation, ingredients and features associated with severe and non-severe storms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 26 min Baybeh 8,192
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 20 hr ShellPhartz 1,082
World Mandate 2017 tickets Jan 25 whitneypersson4 1
News Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ... Jan 22 Inquisitor 13
News Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08) Jan 21 BillH 144
To All You Trump Supporters Jan 20 Mike 6
Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11) Dec '16 Carol 2
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,256 • Total comments across all topics: 278,400,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC