Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 3, 2017
The Greater Waco Chamber's First Pitch Luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at Baylor University's Ferrell Center, 1900 S. University Parks Drive. The luncheon also will include season previews from Baylor University baseball coach Steve Rodriguez, Lady Bears softball coach Glenn Moore and McLennan Community College baseball coach Mitch Thompson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|4 min
|Baybeh
|7,944
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec 14
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|SUZY Q
|41
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC