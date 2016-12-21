Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 3, 2017

The Greater Waco Chamber's First Pitch Luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at Baylor University's Ferrell Center, 1900 S. University Parks Drive. The luncheon also will include season previews from Baylor University baseball coach Steve Rodriguez, Lady Bears softball coach Glenn Moore and McLennan Community College baseball coach Mitch Thompson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.