Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 27, 2017
Special Olympics Texas is having its annual Polar Plunge fundraiser at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. The entry fee is $30 for children and $60 for adults.
