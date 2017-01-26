Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 26, 2017

Morris M. Kleiner, a public affairs professor and AFL-CIO chair in labor policy and at the University of Minnesota, will speak at a Free Enterprise Forum at 4 p.m. Thursday in Room F250 at Baylor's Hankamer School of Business, 1621 S. Third St. Kleiner, who has served as an expert on labor issues to government, labor organizations, nonprofits and business, will present "Guild-Ridden Labor Markets: The Curious Case of Occupational Licensing."

