Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 26, 2017
Morris M. Kleiner, a public affairs professor and AFL-CIO chair in labor policy and at the University of Minnesota, will speak at a Free Enterprise Forum at 4 p.m. Thursday in Room F250 at Baylor's Hankamer School of Business, 1621 S. Third St. Kleiner, who has served as an expert on labor issues to government, labor organizations, nonprofits and business, will present "Guild-Ridden Labor Markets: The Curious Case of Occupational Licensing."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|6 min
|I lived to tell t...
|8,128
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Wed
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Jan 20
|Mike
|6
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Carol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC