Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 26, 2017

Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 26, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Morris M. Kleiner, a public affairs professor and AFL-CIO chair in labor policy and at the University of Minnesota, will speak at a Free Enterprise Forum at 4 p.m. Thursday in Room F250 at Baylor's Hankamer School of Business, 1621 S. Third St. Kleiner, who has served as an expert on labor issues to government, labor organizations, nonprofits and business, will present "Guild-Ridden Labor Markets: The Curious Case of Occupational Licensing."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 6 min I lived to tell t... 8,128
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 21 hr CountryPharts 1,068
World Mandate 2017 tickets Wed whitneypersson4 1
News Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ... Jan 22 Inquisitor 13
News Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08) Jan 21 BillH 144
To All You Trump Supporters Jan 20 Mike 6
Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11) Dec '16 Carol 2
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,753 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC