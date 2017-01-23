Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 25, 2017
Baylor University's Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will host a Director's Forum lecture series, "The Art and Science of Texas Dinosaurs," Feb. 2 and 3. Lectures will be presented at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 2 and 3 and 2 p.m. Feb. 2. Cost is $10 per lecture or $25 for all three. A Director's Forum lunch, with lecturers Louis Jacobs and Karen Carr, will be held at noon Feb. 2. Cost is $40.
