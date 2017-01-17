Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 22, 2017

Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive, will host the annual Pack of Hope spaghetti supper fundraiser from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets cost $20 for adults or $10 for kids 12 and younger, for a meal that includes a salad, spaghetti with marinara sauce, garlic bread, tea and cookies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.