Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 21, 2017
The Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1101 S. University Parks Drive, will have its annual Sports Collectibles Show and Silent Auction from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Autograph guests will be Johnny "Lam" Jones at 1 p.m. Saturday and Everson Walls at 1 p.m. Sunday.
