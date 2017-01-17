Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 19, 2017

Republican Party of McLennan County, 539 N. Valley Mills Drive, will host a brown bag lunch watch party for the presidential inauguration ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday. The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate, Baylor Democrats, InterWaco and the Stonewall Democrats of Central Texas are having a peaceful "United Against Trump: Inaugural Protest" event starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.