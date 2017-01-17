Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 19, 2017
Republican Party of McLennan County, 539 N. Valley Mills Drive, will host a brown bag lunch watch party for the presidential inauguration ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday. The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate, Baylor Democrats, InterWaco and the Stonewall Democrats of Central Texas are having a peaceful "United Against Trump: Inaugural Protest" event starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Baybeh
|8,038
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec '16
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec '16
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC