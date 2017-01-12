Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 15, 2017

In conjunction with World Religion Day, the Greater Waco Interfaith Conference will host an Interfaith Dialogue from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Texas Life Annex Building, 1000 Washington Ave. In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday, the Waco Solid Waste Offices, Cobbs Recycling Center and the Waco Landfill will be closed Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.