Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 14, 2017
Parents Against Crime Coalition will host MLK Family Unity Day starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Ecumenical Day of Remembrance for Martin Luther King Jr. at 2 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. Churches are encouraged to participate.
