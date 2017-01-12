Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 12, 2017

The annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will start at noon Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc., Gamma Upsilon Chapter, will have its annual Commission on Civil Rights at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave. The McLennan County Democratic Party will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the East Waco Library Meeting Room, 901 Elm Ave. The group is open to all women and provides educational and motivational programs and strong networking with area women business leaders.

