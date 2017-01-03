Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 11, 2017

Mission Waco will have its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Program and Day of Service starting at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St. After the program, at 11:45 a.m., there will be a "soul food lunch" for adults and youth with a dialogue about racial reconciliation in our nation and city.

