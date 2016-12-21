Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 1, 2017

The Waco Symphony Orchestra will present "Broadway Rocks!," featuring stars of the Broadway stage, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave. Performers Christiane Noll, Rob Evan and LaKisha Jones will perform selections from "Jersey Boys," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "The Lion King," "Mama Mia," "Wicked," "Phantom of the Opera" and others. In observance of the New Year's Day holiday Sunday, the Waco Solid Waste Offices, Cobbs Recycling Center and the Waco Landfill will be closed Sunday and Monday.

