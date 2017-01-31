Waco-area news briefs: Feb. 1, 2017
The Martin Museum of Art, located inside Baylor University's Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, will host a reception with artists Sherry Owens and Sharon Kopriva from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. The artists will discuss their work currently featured at the museum in an exhibit titled "A Confluence of Earth and Mind."
