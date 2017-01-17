TxDOT to hand Waco control of streets near Baylor, MCC
Waco City Council agreed Tuesday to take control of three stretches of urban roadway the Texas Department of Transportation has maintained for decades. Under a "turnback" agreement, the city will assume maintenance of University Parks Drive between La Salle Avenue and Interstate 35, as well as a segment of Dutton Avenue that branches off University Parks.
