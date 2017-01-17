TxDOT to hand Waco control of streets...

TxDOT to hand Waco control of streets near Baylor, MCC

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Waco City Council agreed Tuesday to take control of three stretches of urban roadway the Texas Department of Transportation has maintained for decades. Under a "turnback" agreement, the city will assume maintenance of University Parks Drive between La Salle Avenue and Interstate 35, as well as a segment of Dutton Avenue that branches off University Parks.

