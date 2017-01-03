The Cove creates early success in battle against Waco student homelessness
The Cove Executive Director Teri Holtkamp poses in the new inviting living room where students relax, do homework or talk with volunteers at The Cove. Shortly after The Cove opened in October, furniture was donated to give the center a more student-friendly atmosphere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|I lived to tell t...
|7,966
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec 14
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC