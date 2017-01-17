Texas Christian Academy to close afte...

Texas Christian Academy to close after almost 17 years in Waco

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

After almost 17 years of serving the Waco community, Texas Christian Academy will shut its doors at the end of this school year. Officials for the private Christian-based sixth- through 12th-grade school announced the decision publicly late last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 13 hr Baybeh 8,037
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11) Dec 20 Carol 2
To All You Trump Supporters Dec '16 Lucille Ball Gag ... 5
News Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ... Dec '16 cosmo 6
News City sees increase in millennial population Nov '16 Doesntmatterdoe 2
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) Nov '16 Dutchess 50
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,168 • Total comments across all topics: 278,043,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC