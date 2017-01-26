In his first eight days in office as our most unconventional president, Donald Trump has signed executive orders to undo regulations governing the controversial Affordable Care Act, set in motion construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and pulled the plug on the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact while calling for the North American Free Trade Agreement to be renegotiated, perhaps junked. He has continued warring with the press over the size of his inaugural crowd compared to Barack Obama's and what he claims is widespread voter fraud.

