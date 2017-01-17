Stuffed animal drive aims to help first responders comfort kids
Robinson resident Dustin Ulmer has collected several stuffed toys through donations. Ulmer is trying to collect 1,000 or more stuffed animals by Thanksgiving for local first responders to distribute to children on emergency calls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
