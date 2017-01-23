Stolen Waco car found in Limestone creek
A hunter using a drone found a car upside down in a creek on LCR 150 in Limestone County Saturday. Limestone County Dennis Wilson said the vehicle, a silver 2014 Dodge Dart four-door sedan, had been reported stolen by the Lacy Lakeview Police Department.
