Steep Bills Surprise Patients Who Go ...

Steep Bills Surprise Patients Who Go 'Out-of-Network'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: HON

Patients using specialists outside their health-plan network often receive surprise bills for services that cost far more than what Medicare considers a fair rate, a new study suggests. Most insurers use rates set by Medicare -- the publicly funded insurance program for the elderly -- as the benchmark for what they'll pay health care providers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 3 hr Steven Spencer 8,031
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr CheeseSniff 1,050
Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11) Dec 20 Carol 2
To All You Trump Supporters Dec '16 Lucille Ball Gag ... 5
News Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ... Dec '16 cosmo 6
News City sees increase in millennial population Nov '16 Doesntmatterdoe 2
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) Nov '16 Dutchess 50
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,737 • Total comments across all topics: 278,012,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC