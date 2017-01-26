The "Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs" team from iHeartRadio of Waco jumps in the 58-degree water Saturday during the this year's Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics Texas. The Lug Nuts team from Freddie Kish's Complete Car Care Center jumps in the 58-degree water Saturday during the this year's Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.