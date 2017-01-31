Sex offender committed to treatment facility

A four-time convicted felon looking forward to parole next year instead will be transferred to a sex offender treatment facility after a jury determined Tuesday he is a sexually violent predator. Jurors in Waco's 54th State District Court deliberated about 15 minutes before determining that Sylvester Dixon has multiple violent sexual convictions and suffers from a behavioral abnormality that makes him likely to engage in predatory acts of sexual violence.

