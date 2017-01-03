Series about Waco couches offers odd views of furniture
In this Nov. 2016 photo, Thad Hairston sits on a discarded couch in front of a house in Waco, Texas. Hairston is the man behind the Instagram series "The Waco Couch," which has won a cult following of hundreds since he started it in May. The photo series shows abandoned couchesbut never human beingsin their natural habitat of curbsides and alleys, with captions imagining their dramas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Steven Spencer
|7,973
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec 14
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC