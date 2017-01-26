Second suspect in armed robbery arres...

Second suspect in armed robbery arrested in Limestone County

8 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The second suspect accused in an armed robbery at a North Waco clothing story was arrested Thursday in Limestone County by U.S. Marshals and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officials. Draylon Roberts, 25, was arrested at a Limestone County residence after McLennan County authorities issued a first-degree aggravated robbery warrant in the robbery of an employee of Big T's Fashions, 1504 Colcord Ave. Co-defendant Jerome Parson, 25, was arrested Wednesday on a similar charge after the employee identified both men as suspects involved in the robbery.

