Second suspect in armed robbery arrested in Limestone County
The second suspect accused in an armed robbery at a North Waco clothing story was arrested Thursday in Limestone County by U.S. Marshals and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officials. Draylon Roberts, 25, was arrested at a Limestone County residence after McLennan County authorities issued a first-degree aggravated robbery warrant in the robbery of an employee of Big T's Fashions, 1504 Colcord Ave. Co-defendant Jerome Parson, 25, was arrested Wednesday on a similar charge after the employee identified both men as suspects involved in the robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|pharts
|1,070
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Baybeh
|8,137
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Jan 20
|Mike
|6
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Carol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC