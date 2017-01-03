Robert Griffin III's episode of HGTV's Fixer Upper home renovation show to air Tuesday
Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III will help renovate the home of a Vietnam veteran Tuesday on HGTV's Fixer Upper. According to the show synopsis, Griffin's Family of 3 Foundation learned that the home of veteran Bill Graham and his wife needed help in Waco, Texas, so he reached out to Fixer Upper hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines, whose home renovation show is in its fourth season on HGTV .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|23 hr
|Steven Spencer
|7,989
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec 14
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC