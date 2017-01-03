Robert Griffin III's episode of HGTV'...

Robert Griffin III's episode of HGTV's Fixer Upper home renovation show to air Tuesday

Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III will help renovate the home of a Vietnam veteran Tuesday on HGTV's Fixer Upper. According to the show synopsis, Griffin's Family of 3 Foundation learned that the home of veteran Bill Graham and his wife needed help in Waco, Texas, so he reached out to Fixer Upper hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines, whose home renovation show is in its fourth season on HGTV .

