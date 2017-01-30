Road...
Illinois-based Road Ranger has continued its surge into Texas by placing a $10 million travel center on northbound Interstate 35 in Lacy Lakeview, where it has dropped the price of regular unleaded to an area low of $1.90 a gallon for those using Road Ranger-branded debit cards, according to GasBuddy.com . Center co-manager Sandy Munn said the 24-hour travel stop boasts more than 100 parking spaces for big rigs, showers, free Wi-Fi, eating establishments and a convenience store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|Baybeh
|8,196
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Jan 20
|Mike
|6
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Carol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC