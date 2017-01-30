Road...

Road...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Illinois-based Road Ranger has continued its surge into Texas by placing a $10 million travel center on northbound Interstate 35 in Lacy Lakeview, where it has dropped the price of regular unleaded to an area low of $1.90 a gallon for those using Road Ranger-branded debit cards, according to GasBuddy.com . Center co-manager Sandy Munn said the 24-hour travel stop boasts more than 100 parking spaces for big rigs, showers, free Wi-Fi, eating establishments and a convenience store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 13 hr Baybeh 8,196
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
World Mandate 2017 tickets Jan 25 whitneypersson4 1
News Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ... Jan 22 Inquisitor 13
News Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08) Jan 21 BillH 144
To All You Trump Supporters Jan 20 Mike 6
Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11) Dec '16 Carol 2
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,386 • Total comments across all topics: 278,419,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC