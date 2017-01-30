Illinois-based Road Ranger has continued its surge into Texas by placing a $10 million travel center on northbound Interstate 35 in Lacy Lakeview, where it has dropped the price of regular unleaded to an area low of $1.90 a gallon for those using Road Ranger-branded debit cards, according to GasBuddy.com . Center co-manager Sandy Munn said the 24-hour travel stop boasts more than 100 parking spaces for big rigs, showers, free Wi-Fi, eating establishments and a convenience store.

