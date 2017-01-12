Restaurant roundup: La Madeleine, Elite work, Sascee's move and 2 new eateries
As usual, plenty of news is breaking on the restaurant front in Waco, with the following developments worthy of mention: a Interior demolition has started on the former Elite Cafe building on Waco's traffic circle, with new owners Chip and Joanna Gaines planning to convert the historic locale into a breakfast-centric restaurant after a major remodeling. The Gaineses bought the place last year from the Austin-based Ford Restaurant Group.
