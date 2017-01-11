Repossession leads to child porn arre...

Repossession leads to child porn arrest of felon

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The repossession of electronics led to an arrest of a man previously convicted of a child pornography charge after a rental company found several files containing child pornography on a cellphone in the man's possession in November, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.

Waco, TX

