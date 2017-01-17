Public input scarce as Waco ISD starts superintendent search
University High's JROTC teacher Leonard Montelongo and Cedar Ridge Elementary teacher Yolanda Anzures , give input to a Texas Association of School Boards official Tuesday during a public meeting at University High School about what qualities the new Waco superintendent should have. Waco ISD Trustee Larry Perez listens to the conversation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|Baybeh
|8,038
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec '16
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec '16
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC