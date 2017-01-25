Police recover stolen gun, drugs during traffic stop
A traffic stop led to the discovery of a stolen firearm, 2.72 pounds of individually packaged marijuana bundles, nine grams of Xanax, seven grams of ecstasy and more than $3,400 in cash on Wednesday morning in East Waco, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
