Piano, violin studio students perform show at Hippodrome
Students of Tabitha Hymer in the first performance included Emeline Blackwelder of Woodway, Elizabeth Mahan of Lorena, Noah Mahan of Lorena, Tyler Pruitt of Waco, Everett Walton of Waco, Niko Kirsten of Lorena, Josie Kirsten of Lorena, Dawson Bullock of Hewitt, teacher Tabitha Hymer of Hewitt, Felicia Xue of Waco, McCall Williamson of Lorena, Fiona Fulton of Lorena, Josh Sampson of Hewitt, Zoey Walker of Hewitt, Nicholas Pruitt of Waco, Mary McNamara of Waco, Stacy Duong of Hewitt, R2 Cook of Waco, Mackenzie Wentworth of McGregor, McLaren Williamson of Lorena, and Christopher Wilcox of Waco.
