Oklahoma cornerback charged with three counts of felony armed robbery
An Oklahoma freshman cornerback has been charged with three counts of felony aggravated robbery in connection with crimes in the Waco, Tex., area. Parrish Cobb, 19, was released from McLennan County jail on $90,000 bond Wednesday morning after turning himself into police Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|16 hr
|Baybeh
|8,038
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec '16
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec '16
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC