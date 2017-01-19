Oklahoma cornerback charged with thre...

Oklahoma cornerback charged with three counts of felony armed robbery

Read more: The Washington Post

An Oklahoma freshman cornerback has been charged with three counts of felony aggravated robbery in connection with crimes in the Waco, Tex., area. Parrish Cobb, 19, was released from McLennan County jail on $90,000 bond Wednesday morning after turning himself into police Tuesday night.

