Oklahoma City' Sundance Review: Powerful Doc Only...

Connecting the horrific 1995 bombing with earlier incidents in Ruby Ridge and Waco, this well-intentioned documentary bites off more than its audience can digest It's been over 20 years since the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City in April 1995 by Timothy McVeigh, and Barak Goodman's documentary "Oklahoma City" attempts to condense an extraordinary amount of information about this act of domestic terrorism into a feature-length running time. Goodman, who has previously made films about the Scottsboro Boys and cancer, does not shy away from showing us very tough footage of the bombing as well as photographs of the children who were killed or injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.