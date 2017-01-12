Nonprofit hosts program to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
"Mission Waco believes that MLK Day is a unique day of opportunity to learn again the importance of loving one another, regardless of background, and standing against the systemic injustices of our nation, especially with non-violence methods and a Christian worldview.
