Their official on-air anniversary falls next Friday, Jan. 20, which probably gets lost in the shuffle when you've been on the air for 24 years as WACO-FM morning personality Zack Owen and Jim Cody have been. The two morning show hosts mark the occasion as they have for 24 years with a special Anniversary Blow-Out concert, which is largely free, unless you want floor seats, which will cost you $5.

