New Wal-Mart opens on I-35 in Hewitt, minutes away from existing store
A new Wal-Mart opened early Wednesday morning at Sun Valley Boulevard and Interstate 35 in Hewitt, only four miles and a drive of about six minutes from another Wal-Mart at 600 Hewitt Drive in Waco. Customers visiting both locations said they look forward to watching the two battle for their share of the market.
